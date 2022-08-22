Products
Home
Product
Web3 Daily
Web3 Daily
Web3 and crypto news, translated into plain English.
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Here’s the idea 👉 every day we write an email to your parents.
(Yeah. That’s right, your lovely folks.)
The email is full of the latest Web3 news, but it’s translated into plain English, which means everyone can understand it.
Launched in
Investing
,
Crypto
,
Web3
by
Web3 Daily
About this launch
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Web3 Daily by
Web3 Daily
was hunted by
Eric W
in
Investing
,
Crypto
,
Web3
. Made by
Seb Lindner
and
Chevy Cassar
. Featured on August 23rd, 2022.
Web3 Daily
is not rated yet. This is Web3 Daily's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#59
