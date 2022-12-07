Products
Home
→
Product
→
Web3 Antivirus for Chrome
Ranked #5 for today
Web3 Antivirus for Chrome
Take back your safety in Web3
Free
Web3 Antivirus is a Chrome and Brave extension that ensures your safety and provides confidence in the wild world for web3 by auditing transactions before you sign and warning you about any potential risks and scams. 🔒
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Web3
,
Security
by
Web3 Antivirus for Chrome
About this launch
Web3 Antivirus for Chrome
Take back your safety in Web3
2
reviews
30
followers
Follow for updates
Web3 Antivirus for Chrome by
Web3 Antivirus for Chrome
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Web3
,
Security
. Made by
Alex Dulub
. Featured on December 8th, 2022.
Web3 Antivirus for Chrome
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Web3 Antivirus for Chrome's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
7
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#117
