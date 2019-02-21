Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Web2Desk for Business

Web2Desk for Business

Convert your web app to desktop app in one click

get it
#2 Product of the DayToday

Web2Desk Business helps Businesses with Desktop Apps for their WebApps in one click. Desktop Apps made using Web2Desk Business is supported for Mac, Linux and Windows and comes with Installer and Auto updates.

Around the web
Turn Your Favorite Website Into a Desktop AppWindows, Mac: You probably have a few websites that you use all the time-perhaps a special CMS you need for work, a time-tracking site you use to track and bill hours for clients, or a web game you just can't get enough of.
LifehackerDavid Murphy
Kochi-based Appmaker has clients from 35 countries, and aims to be the Shopify for mcommerceMalappuram-based Saleeh K and Mohammed Anees, both now 25, met in 2013 when they were in the third year of their computer science engineering course. Both often worked as freelance app developers via platforms like Fiverr to earn some "pocket money". Both were very passionate about software development and started to work on ideas together.
YourStory.comAthira Nair

Reviews

Shyjal
Thaher Majeed
vinayak v nair
 +4 reviews
View all 2 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Shyjal
    ShyjalFounder, Collect.chat
    Pros: 

    Simple steps and flexible customisations are 🔥

    Cons: 

    Nothing that i can think of.

    I was surprised to know how easy it is to make a desktop app for my web product.

    Shyjal has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)
  • Jaseel S
    Jaseel S
    Pros: 

    Easy to use
    Best one available

    Cons: 

    Nothing i found

    ✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻

    Jaseel S has used this product for one week.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Felix Josemon
Felix Josemon
Makers
Anees.v
Anees.v
Felix Josemon
Felix Josemon
Muneef M
Muneef M
Saleeh
Saleeh
Yasi
Yasi
Hashim pk
Hashim pk
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Saleeh
SaleehMaker@saleeh · Build #Web2Desk and Intercept.Rest
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We're super excited to introduce Web2Desk Business. Now Businesses and Startups can easily convert existing WebApps into Desktop apps that are compatible with Mac, Linux and Windows. And the best part is you only need to optimise your WebApp just for Chromium. Some use cases: 🧰 Productivity Tools 🚀 SaaS products 🧳 Enterprise Solutions 🤖 ERPs and Softwares 8 months ago, we launched Web2Desk on Product Hunt (https://www.producthunt.com/post...), which became the product of week. Started out as Weekend project, Web2Desk got us featured on LifeHacker, Windows Club, Asana Training and many out there. Our users have created over 25,000 desktop apps till today and continue to grow daily. We found many of our users were startups and entrepreneurs creating Desktop apps for their products, of which most often required installer and support from our end. Web2Desk being a free product had its own limitations. Thus Web2Desk for Business was born. Now businesses can look no further to create Desktop Apps along with Installers for their Webapps that’s supported on Mac, Linux and Windows. ❤️ Drop a message if you have any questions Saleeh Cofounder, Appmaker.xyz
Upvote (7)·
Gautham Santhosh
Gautham Santhosh@gauthamzzz · I don't have a spaceship
@saleeh Inspiring story for us to make other weekend projects xD
Upvote ·