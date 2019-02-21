Web2Desk for Business
Convert your web app to desktop app in one click
Web2Desk Business helps Businesses with Desktop Apps for their WebApps in one click. Desktop Apps made using Web2Desk Business is supported for Mac, Linux and Windows and comes with Installer and Auto updates.
- Pros:
Simple steps and flexible customisations are 🔥Cons:
Nothing that i can think of.
I was surprised to know how easy it is to make a desktop app for my web product.Shyjal has used this product for one day.
- Pros:
Easy to use
Best one availableCons:
Nothing i found
✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻Jaseel S has used this product for one week.
SaleehMaker@saleeh · Build #Web2Desk and Intercept.Rest
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We're super excited to introduce Web2Desk Business. Now Businesses and Startups can easily convert existing WebApps into Desktop apps that are compatible with Mac, Linux and Windows. And the best part is you only need to optimise your WebApp just for Chromium. Some use cases: 🧰 Productivity Tools 🚀 SaaS products 🧳 Enterprise Solutions 🤖 ERPs and Softwares 8 months ago, we launched Web2Desk on Product Hunt (https://www.producthunt.com/post...), which became the product of week. Started out as Weekend project, Web2Desk got us featured on LifeHacker, Windows Club, Asana Training and many out there. Our users have created over 25,000 desktop apps till today and continue to grow daily. We found many of our users were startups and entrepreneurs creating Desktop apps for their products, of which most often required installer and support from our end. Web2Desk being a free product had its own limitations. Thus Web2Desk for Business was born. Now businesses can look no further to create Desktop Apps along with Installers for their Webapps that’s supported on Mac, Linux and Windows. ❤️ Drop a message if you have any questions Saleeh Cofounder, Appmaker.xyz
Gautham Santhosh@gauthamzzz · I don't have a spaceship
@saleeh Inspiring story for us to make other weekend projects xD
