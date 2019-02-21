Web2Desk for Business

Kochi-based Appmaker has clients from 35 countries, and aims to be the Shopify for mcommerce

Malappuram-based Saleeh K and Mohammed Anees, both now 25, met in 2013 when they were in the third year of their computer science engineering course. Both often worked as freelance app developers via platforms like Fiverr to earn some "pocket money". Both were very passionate about software development and started to work on ideas together.