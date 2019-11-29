Web To Android-as-JSON Converter
Convert any web app into a JSON based Android project
#5 Product of the DayToday
Converts any web app or website into a Jasonette compatible Android project that can be built using just JSON markup. For more details, check https://jasonelle.com.
Available on Github here: https://github.com/mohammadnajmuzzaman/WebToAndroid
@michaeljnovotny started #nocodevember for which I built a bunch of no-code web apps. However, I couldn't do a native app as it gets complicated and expensive, especially for no-code makers. I had contributed to the Jasonette project a while ago that uses JSON markup to build Android projects. Recently, I forked an Android library out of that project and this idea came to mind as a #Thanksgiving gift to the #nocode #makers community.
