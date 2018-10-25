Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Web Push Notifications

Web Push Notifications

Rethink remarketing with relevant product reminders

more info

Web Push Notifications are a straightforward and effective way for brands to deliver relevant product reminders to shoppers who have previously browsed their website.

Personal, timely, visually engaging and uniquely commercially-focussed, Web Push Notifications are the perfect way to keep products front of mind.

Around the web
Why push notifications are the remarketing trend to watchIn the wake of GDPR, marketers were uncertain about whether remarketing, used to re-engage visitors and increase conversions, would continue to be an effective marketing strategy. A few months on, has email remarketing survived and how can adding channels such as push notifications boost results?
VeEmily Atkinson

Reviews

317180
1491953
1491970
 +8 reviews

Discussion

Hunter
1403705
Graham McEnroe
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Ivan Burban@ivan_burban · Head of Digital Marketing at Stripo
Nice Promo!
Upvote (3)·
1403705
Graham McEnroeHunter@grahammcenroe · International Comms Manager, Ve Global
@ivan_burban Thanks Ivan 👍
Upvote (2)·
1492341
Robson GD Silva@robson_gd_silva · Account Manager at Ve Global
Great one, it seems really effective. Congrats!!!
Upvote (2)·
1010212
Daniel Pirciu@danielpirciu · Marketing Operations Specialist, Temenos
good luck with your product! for me unfortunately I couldn't find my way through setting up the web push notification. The flow feels way to complicated.
Upvote ·