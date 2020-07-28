Web Push Master, Cart Recovery

Discussion
Hi everyone, I'm really excited to present this project. It is a very useful tool for Shopify merchants. Once installed this app with only a few clicks, this app can monitor your customer's cart, and send them a browser notification when they forget to place the order. Customers will receive the message and continue to place the order. It will help merchants gain more sales from the abandoned carts. I will keep this app free for a few months, to gain more users, as same as more suggestions. So, I am very happy if you want to try my product, and I'm very happy to receive any suggestions from you. Thanks.
