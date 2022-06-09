Products
Web Highlighter
Annotate and discuss web pages in real time.
Turn any website into an instant forum, where you can: leave comments, see other people's cursors / what text they're highlighting, and chat with them.
Use it to annotate code, highlight online tutorials / books, and discuss people's blogs.
Launched in
Productivity
by
Web Highlighter
About this launch
Web Highlighter by
Web Highlighter
was hunted by
Vedant Roy
in
Productivity
. Made by
Vedant Roy
. Featured on June 9th, 2022.
Web Highlighter
is not rated yet. This is Web Highlighter's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Daily rank
#19
Weekly rank
#55
