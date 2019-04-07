Log InSign up
Web Activity Time Tracker

Track your activity in the browser

Web Activity Time Tracker - is a Chrome extension that tracks the time you spend online.
The app tracks the time and keeps data only in your browser.
AlexMaker@stigmat · Desktop and web developer
Hi, Product Hunters! 👋 My name is Alex, I'm a software engineer. I spend a lot of time on the Web. Reading news, articles and lectures sometimes takes too much time. We need to control this time. ⏰ That's my motivation for making Web Activity Time Tracker. Extension includes: - tracking the time spent in the browser - total statistics - daily statistics - a list of websites for which you do not need to track activity - restrictions on the time spent online. Looking forward to your feedback! 😊
