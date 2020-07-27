Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Elliott Thurman-Newell
Maker
At Appitek we were tired of the state of document generation on the Salesforce platform - pretty much everything relies on creating templates in Microsoft Word and adding Mail Merge fields to them and we all know how fun creating documents in Word is! We wanted a more design-first approach with a big focus on letting people create beautiful documents and emails with no real technical knowledge required. Weaver is a fully native Salesforce application (data never leaves the platform) that adds in a drag-and-drop template builder with key features such as: - The ability to add data directly from Salesforce, including child + grandchild records - Set dynamically rendered sections of documents based on data in Salesforce - Embed Salesforce reports into any of your documents - Create reusable components that can be added to any of your designs - Utilize custom CSS for your bespoke customization Once you have your design you can manually or automatically (with Salesforce automation) generate documents and emails in PDF, Word, Excel + HTML formats. There's a completely free 30 day trial on the AppExchange (which doesn't need a credit card!), and after that it's still free for up to 2 templates. We don't do pricing-per-document so you don't have to worry about document volume.
UpvoteShare
We're a bunch of code monkeys so all the underlying functions are available to use in your own custom Salesforce components and integrations! If you have any questions about Weaver or even just about creating apps for the AppExchange I'm always around for a chat, we have our own Slack channel where you can chat with us or talk / get help with Weaver => https://appitek.com/slack
UpvoteShare