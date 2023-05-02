Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Weatherian
Weatherian
Multi-model meteogram, single screen weather forecast app
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Weatherian is a highly functional and unique weather forecast app. The whole app consists of only a single screen. Weather data is sourced from multiple providers using different forecast models from around the world (hence multi-model).
Launched in
Android
Weather
Travel
+1 by
Weatherian
Paintbrush
Ad
US-based startups, get $50k to build big at the idea stage
About this launch
Weatherian
Multi-model meteogram, single screen weather forecast app
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Weatherian by
Weatherian
was hunted by
Marcel Dopita
in
Android
,
Weather
,
Travel
. Made by
Marcel Dopita
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
Weatherian
is not rated yet. This is Weatherian's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report