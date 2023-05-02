Products
Weatherian

Weatherian

Multi-model meteogram, single screen weather forecast app

Weatherian is a highly functional and unique weather forecast app. The whole app consists of only a single screen. Weather data is sourced from multiple providers using different forecast models from around the world (hence multi-model).
Launched in
Android
Weather
Travel
Weatherian
Weatherian
Weatherian by
Weatherian
was hunted by
Marcel Dopita
in Android, Weather, Travel. Made by
Marcel Dopita
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
Weatherian
is not rated yet. This is Weatherian's first launch.
