WeatherGO is an iOS weather app that displays both Celsius and Fahrenheit temperatures at the same time.
Reviews
- Pros:
Shows both farenhiet and celcius the display so you don’t have to convert back and forth.Cons:
None. Zippo
I don’t have to convert units in my brain, which allows me to think about more important things.JG has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Chris PiazzaMaker@chris_piazza · New Yorker in Berlin
Hello Product Hunters! I am Chris and I am an American (NYC!) expat living in Berlin. Like many an American expat, I have had some trouble wrapping my brain around the metric system, so I decided to make a simple app that would convert the real-time weather from Fahrenheit to Celsius and display it at the same time. Now I can have those wonderfully simple weather conversations with my European friends without looking like the weird American. I would love to get your feedback and I am here to answer any questions you may have. Thanks for checking it out! -Chris
Patrick Louis@patrick_louis
Love it ! No longer have to google convert f to c when I’m travelling abroad and want to know what the weather is going to be. Highly recommend this app!
