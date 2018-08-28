Log InSign up

WeatherGO

Celsius and fahrenheit together, convert real time weather

get it

WeatherGO is an iOS weather app that displays both Celsius and Fahrenheit temperatures at the same time.

Reviews

 
Helpful
  • JG
    Pros: 

    Shows both farenhiet and celcius the display so you don’t have to convert back and forth.

    Cons: 

    None. Zippo

    I don’t have to convert units in my brain, which allows me to think about more important things.

    JG has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Chris Piazza
Makers
Chris Piazza
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Chris PiazzaMaker@chris_piazza · New Yorker in Berlin
Hello Product Hunters! I am Chris and I am an American (NYC!) expat living in Berlin. Like many an American expat, I have had some trouble wrapping my brain around the metric system, so I decided to make a simple app that would convert the real-time weather from Fahrenheit to Celsius and display it at the same time. Now I can have those wonderfully simple weather conversations with my European friends without looking like the weird American. I would love to get your feedback and I am here to answer any questions you may have. Thanks for checking it out! -Chris
Upvote ·
Patrick Louis@patrick_louis
Love it ! No longer have to google convert f to c when I’m travelling abroad and want to know what the weather is going to be. Highly recommend this app!
Upvote ·