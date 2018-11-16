Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Weather Up

Weather Up

Live weather maps, event forecasts, and more!

get it

Keep tabs on the weather for upcoming calendar events with the brand new Event Forecasts feature! Weather Up is a full-featured weather app with a focus on mapping. See layers of weather info right on the map, with forecast data available at a glance. Weather Up was designed to be simple, powerful, and beautiful!

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
David Barnard
David Barnard
Makers
David Barnard
David Barnard
Lukáš Petr
Lukáš Petr
Michael Flarup
Michael Flarup
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Nick Walter@nickchuckwalter · Teaching code the fun way.
Whoa! Where did you get those awesome weather images showing storms and whatnot. Looks great!
Upvote ·
David Barnard
David BarnardMaker@drbarnard · Founder, Contrast
@nickchuckwalter All of the weather icons were custom made just for Weather Up. The emoji-like ones were designed by @flarup, the rest by @ultratiem.
Upvote ·
Raffi Muradyan@raffi_muradyan · B2B Marketing Manager
Cool
Upvote ·