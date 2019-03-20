Weather Status is a simple and beautiful desktop app for macOS. It shows the current weather situation on the status bar and provides a more detailed version of the weather conditions of your current location once clicked. It provides a 7-day forecast as well
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Nikhil BolarMaker@nikhil_bolar
Weather Status is a simple and beautiful desktop app for macOS. It shows the current weather situation on the status bar and provides a more detailed version of the weather conditions of your current location once clicked. Weather Status also provides a 7-day weather forecast which can be viewed by scrolling left on the tiles. Upon hovering the cursor on the image of the forecast, it shows a popup with more information about the weather on that day. A Detailed 24 hour view is shown when you hover over the current weather icon. You can also search for weather conditions in any location. You can add and save locations to your list by clicking the location details or the downward facing arrow.
Upvote Share·