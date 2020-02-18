Deals
Weather Against Humans
Weather Against Humans
A humorous approach on weather like cards against humanity
iPhone
Tech
Weather Against Humans is a more human & honest weather app.
With the shutdown of 'Authentic weather' I have been working on a working alternative called Weather Against Humans! Let me know what you think! I made it free as it is a close remake and very WIP.
39 minutes ago
1 Review
5.0/5
Clayton Loneman
I mixed up my product hunt accounts :/ oops. anyways this is my twitter account if you would like updates
7 hours ago
