Ready to receive instant weather notifications based on your location with Weather+ ?
You can receive the weather report every day. Do you want to receive notification before going to work? In Weather+, adjust notification time and done!
Melih MucukMaker@baymucuk · Software Engineer
Hey PH, We love automate things. We don't want to check weather every morning. So, we built Weather+ to solve our own problem. We're ready to hear feedback from you.
Sam Olson@samionmiles
It saved me today from the wind, so than you!
David Clifford@david_clifford9
Coll for weather unstable regions!
Melih MucukMaker@baymucuk · Software Engineer
@david_clifford9 we get weather data from openweathermap.com and analys forecast by using custom algorithm developed by us.
Gabriele Brooks@gabrielebrook16
Waiting for android version
Melih MucukMaker@baymucuk · Software Engineer
@gabrielebrook16 it will be released in a few days 🤘
Melih MucukMaker@baymucuk · Software Engineer
@gabrielebrook16 we released Android version! Check it out https://play.google.com/store/ap...
Ayush Chandra@ayush_chandra · Law Student|Tech Evangelist
Great job!!😊 Why don't you build it for iOS 13 to be a default version?
Melih MucukMaker@baymucuk · Software Engineer
@ayush_chandra thank you! what do you mean "to be a default version"?
