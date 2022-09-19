Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Wealti
Wealti
Know your net worth and set your monthly budget
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Money management can get complicated when you have many accounts, stocks, crypto's, etc. Have it all organised with Wealti!
Launched in
Money
,
Finance
by
Wealti
About this launch
Wealti
Know your net worth and set your monthly budget.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Wealti by
Wealti
was hunted by
Alessandro Pace Casal
in
Money
,
Finance
. Made by
Alessandro Pace Casal
. Featured on September 20th, 2022.
Wealti
is not rated yet. This is Wealti's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#53
Report