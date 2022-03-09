Products
We Work In Space
We Work In Space
Find non-tech jobs for people passionate about space
🏷 Free Options
Space
+ 1
Space = booming & needs more than engineers! 👷 Non-tech jobs for people passionate about space were hard to find 🕵️♀️ until now: This new marketplace focusses on finding work in space law, design, marketing & more 🌍 Launching We Work In Space 🚀
