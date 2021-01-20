  1. Home
We're Not Really Strangers

Card game & movement about empowering meaningful connections

Three carefully crafted levels of questions and wildcards that allow you to deepen your existing relationships and create new ones.
Eva Steinman
Hunter
Growth & Community @ Geneva
I first found this product on Instagram and I absolutely love it. The card game, the merchandise and the accessories are incredible and thought-provoking. I love this community! From the WNRS website - 'Koreen created the WNRS card game with the intention of empowering meaningful connections with others. As a photojournalist her camera was a passport to people, allowing her to talk to anyone about anything. She built the WNRS platform to bring more meaningful connections to everyday life.'
Sam LiebeskindProduct & Community @ Geneva 🌼
Yes! This game is amazing. I remember watching this video of strangers playing and being blown away.
A bit tougher now during quarantine, but I've had a few fun virtual games via video chat
Nathan Ganser - Building a Personal CRM
This is great! I like it! Reminds me of "Cards against humanity" but it actually creates positive vibes.
