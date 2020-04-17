  1. Home
we:fm for web

Listen to the same music with friends, at the same time.

On we:fm you can listen to music together, at the same time, with friends. Connect your Spotify account, find your friends, and listen. While listening together in the same station, you can chat, save songs and more!
Discussion
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
Nice! I live on my computer throughout the day so glad to see we:fm move to the web. :)
Midas Kwant
Midas Kwant
Maker
@rrhoover Whooo! Thanks for the continued support!
Kyle Zappitell
Kyle Zappitell
I’ve been using it for a few days now, great move to implement on the web for while I’m staying at home and working :) congrats guys!!
Sebastien Goddijn
Sebastien Goddijn
@kyle_zappitell Thanks man, glad you enjoy it!
Hunter Owens
Hunter Owens
Hunter
we:fm is a digitally immersive music platform, letting you listen to the same music with friends, at the same time. It brings back the feeling of connectedness once delivered by Turntable.fm and combines it with an interface that lets you focus on the music and effortlessly stream day in, day out. Especially during a time like the present, I'm so stoked to see we:fm return with a full web experience and updated iOS app to let more people than ever hangout and listen to music together.
Midas Kwant
Midas Kwant
Maker
@owens Thanks! We (Rohan, Seb and myself) are excited to return we:fm with a full on web experience as well as an updated iOS app. We built we:fm (the iOS app) a couple years ago to try build a social music experience. Music is inherently so expressive, we think it allows for a solid basis to interact and act over socially. Especially today, online group experiences are relevant more than ever and as a team we thought it would be nice to spin up the experience for web to allow even more people to hangout and listen together. Happy listening and stay safe :)
Midas Kwant
Midas Kwant
Maker
@addison_schultz Thx Addison! See you on there hehe
