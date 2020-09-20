discussion
Helen Hoile
MakerCo-Founder of We Are The Luminous
Hi everyone! It's our first time posting on here :) We are so excited to present We Are The Luminous - A high end stock photography site helping brands shine brighter online! We want to help brands to inspire their audience, build their business and stand head and shoulders above the crowd with our collection of beautifully styled stock images, easily editable templates and educational resources. Most brands know how powerful social media and the right imagery could be for them but struggle to find the content or the time to make it really work for their business. A lack of strategy and a constant feeling of “what will I post today” is frustrating and not at all efficient. That’s where The Luminous comes in. Our beautifully styled fine art stock images and expert-led education will make it as easy as pie to strategically grow your audience and show up on social media with confidence. You’ll go from winging it to winning it in no time. The Luminous membership is about so much more than pretty pictures. We know that unless businesses have the knowledge and skills to understand how to use them with impact, they are not going to get the best out of our beautiful images. Which is why we put as much emphasis on education as we do on styling and capturing the photographs. Our image library is extensive and with our intuitive search facility business owners can quickly filter through and save those best suited to their brand. We even have some hand-picked collections that will save them even more time! Within the education hub there are multiple masterclasses, downloads and expert tutorials to help business owners get the most out of their membership and learn new skills. We are so excited to receive your feedback! Helen, Kim & Camilla
I've been using The Luminous for a week now and I still can't get over just how beautiful the imagery is, it has me thinking of all the ways I can work it in to client projects! I really find a lot of value in the Education resources too, even if they just serve as a helpful reminder of best practices, it's so handy to have something to download and use as a checklist. The website seems super easy to navigate, very clear calls to action and it's simple and intuitive to search or filter images to hone in on what I want. I'd love to see some more images with negative space, images that can be used alongside text for Instagram carousels for example. ?makers Really well done with the launch! How often will you be adding to the image galleries and resources?
@_danielmeade thanks so much Dan glad you like it! We are shooting new content each month and add new images, resources and templates monthly. We have more negative space images coming as well as some product mock-up images. Our galleries are ever expanding and we always welcome suggestions from our members.
@_danielmeade thank you!!
@_danielmeade we will be updating the galleries monthly. We have loads of brilliant shoots lined up and can’t wait to share more images :)
@_danielmeade thank you so much for your support!