Waywo asks you in regular intervals what you are working on in that certain moment.
Fill the information gap between what you wanted to work on and what you actually did.
Waywo is keyboard driven and can be used without touching the mouse #hackerstyle 😂
simon_frey_eu
Maker
Please ask yourself how your time tracking list really looks like? If you are a bit like me, it may look like min: - General entries - Shallow information - Same entry names every day 😅 As you might agree: this time tracking list is not as usefull as it should be? Waywo stands for "What are you working on?" and it is a browser extension that asks you every X minutes in a small popup what are you doing in that certain moment. If you are still on the same task, just hit Enter and the window is gone. If your task changed, you type the new task name and Waywo creates a new Toggl entry for you. As it works via Firefox & Chrome it can be used on any underlying operating system. (That was important for me as Linux fanboy) Waywo gives you: 🤗 Unique entries 🤩 In-depth information 🥰 Better base to solve billing disputes It is build with pure JavaScript as Webextension and as Backend it uses the Toggl.com API. WIth toggl you get nice graphs and stuff with the timetracking data. If there are any questiosn coming up, do not hesitate to ask them! Happy to help 🤩
Oh and if you want to support my work on Waywo, you can get the Waywo Pro plan for 25% off with the discount code: ph2020 🤩
