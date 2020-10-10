discussion
Hey All! I'm Jake from Lost Travel and I'm excited to announce the release of our new app. It offers independent travelers and event organizers the simplest way to track and share adventures around the world. We originally built Wayward as an internal tool over a year ago. We were using it on our own events for tracking participants and getting more exposure for our sponsors. With this release we're opening it up to individual travelers and event organizers alike. We think this is particularly relevant in the current environment. Wayward was built to solve three issues: 1. A real adventure lasts more than a day. Wayward is designed to work for months or more. 2. Adventures go where cell reception doesn’t. Wayward works offline. 3. You shouldn’t have to carry an additional piece of hardware. Wayward runs on the phone you already carry… everywhere. As we all know, the pandemic has severely impacted event organizers across the globe, Wayward offers an easy, affordable way for organizers to run socially distanced events, while still capturing all the excitement on a single map for spectators to follow along at home. Wayward is now available for free on iOS and Android devices, with simple pricing options for larger event organizers. I'm looking forward to hearing feedback and reading your comments! --- Some links... 100 Ways to Wayward - https://wayward.travel/100-ways-... Support and FAQ's - https://wayward.travel/support Organizer Web Portal - https://app.wayward.travel/
Been beta-testing this for the last couple months, and the battery usage has been excellent (low)! Just testing it on walks around the city has been kind of fun - definitely would use it on my net 'real' trip.
