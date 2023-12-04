Products
Waypoint
Build and send data-rich emails, faster than ever.
Finally, an email API with a powerful no-code template builder. Waypoint is how product teams collaborate on product-triggered transactional emails – from simple welcome notifications to complex reports.
Launched in
Design Tools
Email Marketing
Developer Tools
by
Waypoint
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Waypoint
A modern email API designed for collaboration.
0
reviews
78
followers
Follow for updates
Waypoint by
Waypoint
was hunted by
Kat Manalac
in
Design Tools
,
Email Marketing
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Jordan Isip
and
Carlos Rodriguez-Rosario
. Featured on December 6th, 2023.
Waypoint
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 31st, 2023.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
