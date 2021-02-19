  1. Home
Broadcast what you're listening to on Spotify to Slack

Waylt (What Are You Listening To) lets you broadcast your Spotify in real-time as a Slack status.
Features:
- Real-time broadcasting
- Disable broadcasting when you don't want to share
- NSFW filter
- No need to sign in to Spotify
Quincy Korte-King
Bringing me back to the MSN days
Niko Draca
Maker
Software Engineer @ Zendesk
@quincykk That was my inspiration! So many conversations sparked because of that iTunes integration 😊
