Discussions
Deals
Jobs
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
waylt
waylt
Broadcast what you're listening to on Spotify to Slack
Slack
Productivity
Music
+ 3
Waylt (What Are You Listening To) lets you broadcast your Spotify in real-time as a Slack status.
Features:
- Real-time broadcasting
- Disable broadcasting when you don't want to share
- NSFW filter
- No need to sign in to Spotify
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
Quincy Korte-King
Bringing me back to the MSN days
Upvote (2)
Share
1h ago
Niko Draca
Maker
Software Engineer @ Zendesk
@quincykk
That was my inspiration! So many conversations sparked because of that iTunes integration 😊
Upvote
Share
1h ago
Send