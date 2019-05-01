Wayaj is a travel app to discover and book ecofriendly destinations from around the world. Features include: favorites, create personalized travel plans by chatting with hotel representatives, expense manager, simple and comprehensive eco-rating.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Maria Elena VelardiMaker@melena · Working on a ecotravel app
Coming soon travel carbon footprint offsetting with the choice of UN certified projects!
Upvote (1)Share·