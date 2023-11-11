Products
WAVY
WAVY
The stablecoin utility for the world
WAVY is a versatile stablecoin utility offering instant swaps, decentralised P2P trading onchain, a stablecoin powered virtual card for global spending, fiat to stablecoin top ups and withdraws. Connect your wallet and join the WAVE 🌊
Launched in
Crypto
Web3
DeFi
by
WA/VY
About this launch
WA/VY
The Stablecoin Utility for the World
0
reviews
30
followers
Follow for updates
WAVY by
WA/VY
was hunted by
Victor Nwaejie
in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
DeFi
. Made by
Victor Nwaejie
,
Chidiebere Okoye
and
Emmanuel Evarist
. Featured on November 20th, 2023.
WA/VY
is not rated yet. This is WA/VY's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
16
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
