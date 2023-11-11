Products
WAVY

The stablecoin utility for the world

WAVY is a versatile stablecoin utility offering instant swaps, decentralised P2P trading onchain, a stablecoin powered virtual card for global spending, fiat to stablecoin top ups and withdraws. Connect your wallet and join the WAVE 🌊
Crypto
Web3
DeFi
WA/VY
WA/VY
WA/VY - The Stablecoin Utility for the World
WA/VY
Victor Nwaejie
Victor Nwaejie
Chidiebere Okoye
Emmanuel Evarist
Featured on November 20th, 2023.
WA/VY
is not rated yet. This is WA/VY's first launch.
