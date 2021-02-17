Wavvy is a podcast hosting and analytics platform that is free and open source. Get an RSS feed for iTunes/Spotify, an embeddable audio player, basic analytics, and a customizable one page website.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Tosh
Makerdeveloper
Hey guys! The podcast space is booming right now! I wanted to create a platform that gives podcasters the chance to create and host as many podcasts and episodes as they want. I also wanted to make the product open source so that you can build on top of it and customize it to your liking. Wavvy has these core features: 1) host unlimited podcasts/episodes 2) basic analytics 3) embeddable iframe widget that pays audio 4) customizable one page website If you're a developer feel free to use the code to your liking. github: https://github.com/toshvelaga/wa... Here's a loom demo video: https://www.loom.com/share/b4606... P.S. Ignore the pricing plans as I haven't added the advanced analytics. It's free :)
Share
I love the green color! Looks dope 👌
@igor_nefedov Thank you 🙏