Wavetrotter 2.0

PJ Manning
🎉🎉🎉 Yewwwwww! PJ here - creator of Wavetrotter. Basically, I developed this app to solve the biggest problem facing the world today... ...ok really it's just to fuel my surf travel addiction. Wavetrotter is a database of over 100 of the top surf locations around the world. It’s a surf travel platform that focuses on 3 main areas… 1) Strike missions 2) Historical data for planning trips 3) Finding the best flights calculating in board bag fees Users can search for the best surf towns in the world, based on time of year, conditions, cost of living, temperature, and more. Peep the website WavetrotterSurf.com Download the app iOS App, Android App Shoot me a message to let me know how to make it better ;)
