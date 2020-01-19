  1. Home
WaveTrackR v3.0

Streamline your recruiting and candidate acquisition

Introducing WaveTrackR v3.0
- A more powerful recommendations engine;
- New job scheduler and best times to post recommendations;
- Improved CV Search capabilities;
- Improved job posting and managing;
- New integrations with Bullhorn and career websites.
Introducing WaveTrackR v3.0 | WaveTrackROver the past year, the team have been busy building brand new features into WaveTrackR, making it easier than ever for recruiters to attract more talent to their vacancies. The new version of WaveTrackR builds on its powerful recommendations engine, making those recommendations more accurate than ever, as well as adding a new type of recommendation for best times to post.
