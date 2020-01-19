Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
WaveTrackR v3.0
WaveTrackR v3.0
Streamline your recruiting and candidate acquisition
Hiring and Recrui...
Introducing WaveTrackR v3.0
- A more powerful recommendations engine;
- New job scheduler and best times to post recommendations;
- Improved CV Search capabilities;
- Improved job posting and managing;
- New integrations with Bullhorn and career websites.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
24 minutes ago
Introducing WaveTrackR v3.0 | WaveTrackR
Over the past year, the team have been busy building brand new features into WaveTrackR, making it easier than ever for recruiters to attract more talent to their vacancies. The new version of WaveTrackR builds on its powerful recommendations engine, making those recommendations more accurate than ever, as well as adding a new type of recommendation for best times to post.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send