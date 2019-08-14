Discussion
Emerson Hsieh
Hey guys! 👋 I'm Emerson, co-author of Waves. We started Waves out of problems that our friends faced with online dating. A friend of ours got choked by a guy she met on Tinder and did not enjoy it; filtering out incompatible matches and providing a space to openly talk about bedroom preferences allows us to open the (otherwise embarrassing) conversations early and to set our safety boundaries. With Waves, all the potential matches you see will be people filtered based on what you input. Likewise, you’ll only show up on the potential match list of those who are excited by your sexual tastes. It basically works like this: If you're into ropes, you put that in Waves, and all your potential matches are also people who are into ropes. We're hoping to create a judgement-free environment for sexual exploration and opens discussions around tastes before meeting with matches. Unlike the usual encounter: where the discussion happens in bed – when it’s both too late and embarrassing to bring up. Please do try us out and let us know of any feedback or suggestions!!! It's only available in the United States right now, and we'll keep you all updated! Thanks! Emerson
