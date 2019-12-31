Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Waver
Waver
Social and Dating app for people with mental health issues
Android
Health and Fitness
+ 1
Waver is the first and only social and meeting app created for people with mental health issues. Sign up today to find the love of your life or make lifelong friends who can relate to your personal mental health struggles.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send