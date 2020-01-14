Discussion
Lindsay Fuce
Hunter
As someone that has tried countless CBD products, this tea by Waveland caught my eye immediately when I first saw it. I was originally enticed with the branding, but after reading through their FAQ I was taken with the entire brand. While the CBD industry is overloaded with false proclamations and cheap ingredients, Waveland explains both the benefits and sourcing techniques that they use on the website. They don't exaggerate the benefits but let the product speak for itself. Excited to give this a try.
