Horacio Bolz
Maker
We're more than happy to announce that the app is now available for all iOS devices. It's time to make some hits! This app was created by musicians, for musicians. As sound engineers and musicians ourselves, we’ve experienced first hand the many pains and challenges when it comes to recording music with others. We’re so fortunate to have worked alongside some amazing musicians in building this app and we place real value on the feedback of each and every one of our users. Using our passion for music, we hope to facilitate the creation of meaningful work, together.
Awesome app to play and record music!
Great app to colaborate with other musicians.
The best app to play and record music with other musicians!