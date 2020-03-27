  1. Home
Wavejam

Make music with friends from home!

Wavejam allows you to easily make music from home, with your band mates and friends. Record your idea, share it, and invite others to collaborate.
Horacio Bolz
We're more than happy to announce that the app is now available for all iOS devices. It's time to make some hits! This app was created by musicians, for musicians. As sound engineers and musicians ourselves, we’ve experienced first hand the many pains and challenges when it comes to recording music with others. We’re so fortunate to have worked alongside some amazing musicians in building this app and we place real value on the feedback of each and every one of our users. Using our passion for music, we hope to facilitate the creation of meaningful work, together.
Amadeus Christ
Awesome app to play and record music!
Brian Gamesuy
Great app to colaborate with other musicians.
Juan Leon
Best App to cope with COVID 19.
Juan Andrés Sintas
The best app to play and record music with other musicians!
