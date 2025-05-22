Launches
Wavedash
Wavedash
Play the latest games in your web browser
Wavedash uses cutting edge browser technology to let gamers play high quality games instantly, with no downloads or installation.
Developer Tools
Tech
Games
About this launch
Wavedash
Helping game studios rapidly distribute games
Wavedash by
Wavedash
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Developer Tools
Tech
Games
Kyler Blue
Raymond Kennedy
Matthew Portner
. Featured on May 23rd, 2025.
Wavedash
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 25th, 2021.