We built Wavechat to allow everyone to make easy micro-podcasts for Stories. How did we get here?

@ Dennis is a full-stack engineer and CTO. @ Dave is a product person and CEO. Dave was employee 180 at Facebook, and was there through 2017. Dennis is a serial entrepreneur who built his first product at 15. In the summer of 2018, we were both working in the offices of Combine.vc.