Wavechat

Record and share micro podcasts w/ your friends

Wavechat is like the Snapchat for voice: A micro podcasting app that allows you to creatively connect with and follow friends through podcast-like stories and private voice messages.
‎Share the best bits of an event : App Store StoryIt's finally time to visit that hot event you've been waiting for. No matter if it's a concert, a trade fair or a local gathering, you always love to share all the details with your friends, family and followers online. Here are our favourite apps that will snag you some extra style points when you're posting about your experience.
We built Wavechat to allow everyone to make easy micro-podcasts for Stories. How did we get here?@ Dennis is a full-stack engineer and CTO. @ Dave is a product person and CEO. Dave was employee 180 at Facebook, and was there through 2017. Dennis is a serial entrepreneur who built his first product at 15. In the summer of 2018, we were both working in the offices of Combine.vc.
Dennis Stücken
Maker
Hey Product Hunters!! Last week we won one of the categories in this years edition of the Makers Festival. Now, super excited to finally launch Wavechat on PH today! 😺 Wavechat is like the Snapchat for voice with filters for your voice instead of your face 😱A Wavechat is a casual up to 60 second podcast that you can put on your 24-hour story – or send to your friends. You can add visuals to it such as bitmojis, transcription, images, captions or stickers. This makes it an ideal editor for creating short, voice focused Instagram or Snapchat stories too – since we enable off-platform sharing as a video. 👻😁 We appreciate all your feedback and are happy to answer questions and comments! 🙌🏼
Celi
Wow love this !
Antonio Dimas
Boom! Congrats on this, I’m strong believer in voice taking over in the future (eg Home assistants, shopping, etc). I could see Wavechat leading the way for voice in social media 🚀
