Hey Product Hunters!! Last week we won one of the categories in this years edition of the Makers Festival. Now, super excited to finally launch Wavechat on PH today! 😺 Wavechat is like the Snapchat for voice with filters for your voice instead of your face 😱A Wavechat is a casual up to 60 second podcast that you can put on your 24-hour story – or send to your friends. You can add visuals to it such as bitmojis, transcription, images, captions or stickers. This makes it an ideal editor for creating short, voice focused Instagram or Snapchat stories too – since we enable off-platform sharing as a video. 👻😁 We appreciate all your feedback and are happy to answer questions and comments! 🙌🏼
Boom! Congrats on this, I’m strong believer in voice taking over in the future (eg Home assistants, shopping, etc). I could see Wavechat leading the way for voice in social media 🚀
