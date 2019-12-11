Wave.video Button
Thanks for sharing Wave.video Button @kevin! Hi makers and product managers! 🙋 I want to tell you about the video integration that can help your product: • Increase the number of active users • Increase daily usage • Increase feature adoption • Reduce time to the first interaction • Improve product stickiness My name is Kate Skavish. I’m Head of Strategy and Partnership at Wave.video. My team’s been building Wave.video Button for months and now we’re live and open for partnerships. Wave.video is a simple but powerful video editor that helps users create and publish videos in minutes. Users upload their own clips and music — or choose from our huge stock library — to create videos that boost engagement and sales for Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or any format. Wave.video Button allows YOUR users to access the Wave.video editor, right from YOUR product. They don’t need to go anywhere else. It all happens on your platform. It’s perfect for: • Social media management tools • Landing page builders • Blogging platforms • CMS platforms • E-commerce platforms • Any product that helps users create content If you’ve been thinking about adding video capabilities to your product, with Wave.video Button you can make video marketing easy, quick, and fun for your users. The integration is super simple. We are inviting all product makers and managers that qualify for Wave.video Button to fill in this form: https://animatron.typeform.com/t... Once you do that, we’ll be in touch to integrate the video editor into your product. Your advice to make Wave.video Button is appreciated and WANTED. Leave your feedback and I’ll reply personally.
So cool to see Wave here! This is my favourite tool for social media. 99% of the time I can find the perfect template to create a new video and it saves me so much time :) @ekaterina_skavish I'd love to see you guys integrate with some tool that allows me to schedule posts for Instagram.
