Wave Radio is a community for music lovers to share new & discover new music together. You earn points for every song you share, based on how new & popular it is.
Reviews
Simple/clear interface, great content, public roadmap, resilient hard-working founder
A browser extension to submit music while I browse youtube/spotify/ would be nice.
It's a great idea. The community is still young, but it takes nothing away from the quality of the content.Basile Samel has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Keenen CharlesMaker@keenencharles · Indie Hacker
Hey everyone 👋 This is a project I've been working on for a while now and the idea came from my own desire to discover more new music. Most music recommendations rely on what you've already listened to or your friends. It can work but you can miss out on interesting music that's completely outside your bubble. My aim is for this to be a place where you can share and discuss any type of music. Pop songs, album cuts, obscure indie songs, the only rule is that it has to be new, And if you're just interested in discovering interesting new music you can easily get weekly playlists of the most popular songs shared each week. Let me know if you have any feedback or questions!
