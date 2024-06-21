Launches
Wave Generator

CSS Clip path for containers

A simple tools that simplify the generation of CSS clip paths for containers.
Design Tools
SaaS
Developer Tools
Tailwind CSS
HTML5
was hunted by
Svetloslav Novoselski
in Design Tools, SaaS, Developer Tools. Made by
Svetloslav Novoselski
. Featured on June 30th, 2024.
Wave Generator is not rated yet. This is Wave Generator's first launch.
