Wave (^‿^)ﾉ is privacy-focused instant messenger designed to keep the nature of conversation fun and fleeting.
- Pros:
The interface is really well thought out and slick!Cons:
Need to get all my friends on here!
Really nice for short sharp messagesClint Clark has used this product for one week.
- Pros:
Great privacy, well thought through concept.Cons:
No blackmail material, jokes.
The cops definitely won't be able to use messages against anyone.Alexandra Abada has used this product for one day.
Hunter
👋 Hey fam! It's me again, here with an app that my friend @m1cky has built. @m1cky is another maker out of South Africa who's been building products for various mobile companies for a few years now. When he introduced Wave (^‿^)ﾉ to me I was sceptical, but I've been using it for a few weeks for various quick private conversations that I need to have and forget about, usually about client projects. The message flow is really unique, placing all your conversations with fellow Wavers into one screen, almost like having private conversations at a meet up. In Mike's words: Wave (^‿^)ﾉ is privacy-focused instant messenger designed to keep the nature of conversation fun and fleeting. No other messaging platform offers complete messaging peace of mind. The app has two message types: WaveFlash: 10 words or less - message displayed word-by-word rapidly. WaveLength: 1000 characters or less - tap anywhere to close the message when read. ↩️ Send and receive messages in one place. No chat lists. 🔒 Messages are secured in capsules that have to be manually opened to be read. 🛑 Any unread message can be unsent without notifying the receiver. 😐 Messages are displayed without showing the sender’s name. ☝️ All messages can be viewed once only. 🔑 Messages are end-to-end encrypted. 👈 Quick reply by swiping sent/received message capsules inwards. 👻 Custom contact names for any chat
