Mason Levey
Maker
Co-Founder and CEO @Wave.Sleep
@bradwarsh and I founded Wave after seeing all the healthy sleep habits our kids have (the bedtime story, the consistent schedule, the sound machine, etc.) and asked ourselves why do all our healthy sleep habits fade away as we become adults. We're excited to help adults build healthy sleep habits and routines. The Wave experience allows you to book your bedtime schedule just like you book your workout class. Each session brings together the best of science-based relaxation techniques and visual storytelling, set to sleep-inducing music. We hope to ZzZ you in the app and give it a try. The app is completely free for a limited time.
Love the brainwave beats – they really help me unwind and ease into sleep.
It's a great way to relax at the end of the day. Why not create a healthy sleep habit? We focus on all kinds of different aspects of health, but sleep is always on the back-burner.
Congrats on your launch!! I really like the intro video! i will try to build better habits with this!