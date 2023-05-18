Products
Home
→
Product
→
Wattson
Wattson
Rent/loan chargers, anywhere
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Wattson is a network that connects people who need to charge their phones and people who have spare battery packs and cables to lend.
Launched in
iOS
by
Wattson
About this launch
Wattson
Rent/loan chargers, anywhere
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Wattson by
Wattson
was hunted by
Jason Idris
in
iOS
. Made by
Jason Idris
. Featured on May 19th, 2023.
Wattson
is not rated yet. This is Wattson's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
