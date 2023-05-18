Products
Wattson

Wattson

Rent/loan chargers, anywhere

Free
Embed
Wattson is a network that connects people who need to charge their phones and people who have spare battery packs and cables to lend.
Launched in
iOS
 by
Wattson
About this launch
Wattson
WattsonRent/loan chargers, anywhere
Wattson by
Wattson
was hunted by
Jason Idris
in iOS. Made by
Jason Idris
. Featured on May 19th, 2023.
Wattson
is not rated yet. This is Wattson's first launch.
