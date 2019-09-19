Deals
WaterMinder 4.0
WaterMinder 4.0
Hydration tracking redesigned
iPhone
Apple Watch
+ 1
WaterMinder 4 brings plenty of new features listed below and support for the new iOS13 and watchOS 6.
Updated UI, Dark Mode, more statistics, alternative home screen, standalone Apple Watch app, new characters, new app icons and more!
Hope you like it!
