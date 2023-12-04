Products
Watermelon

Watermelon

Open Source Copilot For Code Review

For software engineering teams that spend a lot of time reviewing pull requests, we provide an open-source copilot for code review.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 +1 by
Watermelon
About this launch
Watermelon
WatermelonOnboard devs to your codebase faster
259
followers
Watermelon by
Watermelon
was hunted by
flo merian
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Esteban Vargas
and
Esteban Dalel Rueda
. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
Watermelon
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on November 11th, 2022.
