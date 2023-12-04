Products
Home
→
Product
→
Watermelon
Watermelon
Open Source Copilot For Code Review
For software engineering teams that spend a lot of time reviewing pull requests, we provide an open-source copilot for code review.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Watermelon
About this launch
Watermelon
Onboard devs to your codebase faster
2
reviews
259
followers
Follow for updates
Watermelon by
Watermelon
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Esteban Vargas
and
Esteban Dalel Rueda
. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
Watermelon
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on November 11th, 2022.
