Home
→
Product
→
Watermelon
Ranked #4 for today
Watermelon
Onboard devs to your codebase faster
Onboard devs to your codebase faster! ⚡ Supercharge developers editor 🤝 Help understand other people’s code faster 🔍 Save devs hours of searching through the company’s code context 🔌 Index information from GitHub and Jira, on VS Code
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
+1 by
Watermelon
About this launch
Watermelon
Onboard devs to your codebase faster
Watermelon by
Watermelon
was hunted by
Nicolas Grenié
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Esteban Vargas
and
Esteban Dalel Rueda
. Featured on November 11th, 2022.
Watermelon
is not rated yet. This is Watermelon's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
9
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#164
