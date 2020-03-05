Discussion
Jerry D
Maker
Hi everyone, Watermarkup is a web-based application that helps people for batch watermarking photos. Here are some features of the application: - Add watermark to multiple photos in several minutes (even in seconds) - Nothing to install: watermark photos in the browser, work on any systems. - Add transparent text - Make multi-part watermarks - Adjust fonts, size, color, and position. - Import photos from your computer - Instant upload and download - Download each photo or save all your photos with one click. - Easily duplicate the watermark. - Text watermark: add your name, company name, your social media links, website, phone number, address, - Logo watermark: your signature, company logo, website logo. - Choose our pre-built templates to add to your photos quickly. - Choose and adjust the colors until you are satisfied - Use all the watermarks for your personal and commercial use. No licenses. - Your photos are safe, We don’t store any photos of yours. - Automatic Watermark and Manual Watermark: You can choose to multi photos and switch to edit each individual photo if you want. - You are free to adjust the watermark and position it wherever you like. - Our watermark is automatically scalable and if you want, you can easily edit it. - Choose different fonts from our font gallery. We would love to hear your comments and feedback. If you like this application, please support us. : ) Thank you very much.
