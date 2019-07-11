Log In
Waterlytics

Staying hydrated never felt so good

Waterlytics is an app to track your daily hydration. Based on your body measurements, your age and your activity level Waterlytics calculates your personal daily goal. The app reminds you to stay hydrated & motivates you to reach your daily goal & earn awards.
Hi All! We are happy to announce our brand new app Waterlytics! A little over a year ago, Yannick, Stefan and I had our first meeting to discuss the app. Our mission was crystal clear: We wanted to create the sexiest water tracking app with a seamless user experience very close to Apple's Activity app. Key Features: • Stunning animations and beautifully designed user interface • Your personal daily goal, calculated for your body measurements, age & activity level • Improve your daily goal with motion & fitness impact • Choose between light and dark mode. It’s all up to you. • Quickly add entries with customizable shortcuts and favorite beverages. • Choose between various types of beverages. • Analyze your drinking behavior and get detailed insights. • Collect awards by regularly reaching your drinking goal. • Get reminded regularly to create a permanent drinking habit. • Weekly reports to keep an overview of your goals • Automatically sync your entries with Apple Health and much more to come! Feel free to reach out with any questions! 😃 Staying hydrated never felt so good! 💧
Excited to see the long tail of well polished health apps. Unbundling at its best.
