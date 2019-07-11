Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Maker
Martin Daum
Hi All! We are happy to announce our brand new app Waterlytics! A little over a year ago, Yannick, Stefan and I had our first meeting to discuss the app. Our mission was crystal clear: We wanted to create the sexiest water tracking app with a seamless user experience very close to Apple's Activity app. Key Features: • Stunning animations and beautifully designed user interface • Your personal daily goal, calculated for your body measurements, age & activity level • Improve your daily goal with motion & fitness impact • Choose between light and dark mode. It’s all up to you. • Quickly add entries with customizable shortcuts and favorite beverages. • Choose between various types of beverages. • Analyze your drinking behavior and get detailed insights. • Collect awards by regularly reaching your drinking goal. • Get reminded regularly to create a permanent drinking habit. • Weekly reports to keep an overview of your goals • Automatically sync your entries with Apple Health and much more to come! Feel free to reach out with any questions! 😃 Staying hydrated never felt so good! 💧
UpvoteShare
Hunter
Excited to see the long tail of well polished health apps. Unbundling at its best.
UpvoteShare