Hey Product Hunters! (thanks for hunting, Chris 🙌) I’m an indie designer who fails to reach his daily water intake goal. 🤦♂️ That’s why I decided to focus on the motivation behind drinking enough water per day! And to do that I've created WateLama, with unique features no other water tracker app has: 🐻🦥🐆 Challenges (unique) Sober bear, Weight loss sloth, No cheat cheetah - to make it fun complete a 10 day healthy mission; 🔥 Streaks - to be your daily motivation & help build a healthy habit; ⏰ Smart Reminders (unique) - to remind you Only when you forget to drink (notifications are recalibrated each time you add a drink, and No notifications are sent if you keep drinking regularly); 🎈 Show Off Your Day (unique) - to help you become proud of your progress & let you share it as a beautiful visual; 🦙 Daily Companions - to let you make each day different! Btw, to keep the lights on & continue building more awesome things, some of WaterLama features require an in-app purchase. But you can DM me on Twitter @vitalii & I'd be glad to offer you a promo code with all the premium features! Also, I’d be super excited to hear what stops you from drinking enough water per day? 💧
