Home
Product
WaterFlow Diary
Ranked #20 for today
WaterFlow Diary
A diary app that focuses on privacy protection && livephoto
WaterFlow Diary's live camera and widgets make recording easy. Track diaries with a powerful calendar. Enjoy privacy with custom app lock, iCloud sync, and seamless data.
Launched in
Writing
Notes
by
WaterFlow Diary
About this launch
WaterFlow Diary
A diary app that focuses on privacy protection && livephoto
WaterFlow Diary by
WaterFlow Diary
was hunted by
burningHoo
in
Writing
,
Notes
. Made by
burningHoo
. Featured on July 1st, 2024.
WaterFlow Diary
is not rated yet. This is WaterFlow Diary's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#19
