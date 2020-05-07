Water Cooler Trivia for Slack

  1. Home
Customizable weekly trivia contests for your team via Slack

🧠 🙌 Our new Slack app for Water Cooler Trivia makes it even easier to get started with weekly trivia contests. These customizable contests are a low-maintenance way to engage and connect remote employees while making the work week more fun.
41+ Top Tools for Remote TeamsYour team is ready to work remotely or is even already doing it, and now it's time to kick things into high gear. But where do you turn to pick up the right tools? We've got you covered! Workforces are more distributed than ever.
Keep it together: Tips for nurturing team culture when offices closeAnyone who works in office, facilities or workplace management will tell you that building and maintaining office culture is a critical part of the job. When I joined Slack in May 2017, only six employees called our London office home.
Hi! 👋 Collin here, Water Cooler Trivia 🧠 💦 maker (along with Nick and Ryan). We built and launched WCT as an email-based platform ~2 years ago and increasingly heard the request from our customers for a Slack app. And, well, this is it! We’ve actually had the majority of new groups sign up via Slack instead of email in the past few weeks. It’s been a blast building in the Slack ecosystem. We’ve seen an uptick in interest as folks look for ways to connect with coworkers while remote, and we’re adding new features regularly to foster even more trivia-sparked conversation and connection. We'll be here answering questions and responding to feedback all day! We are all ears for your two cents :) Cheers, Collin
What sort of new features are on the roadmap? And has has the world moving to remote changed what you’ve prioritized building next?
