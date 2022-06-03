Products
Home
→
Product
→
Watchwork
Ranked #15 for today
Watchwork
Smart cancellation surveys and analytics for SaaS
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Collect
Share
Stats
There are legit startups that don't ask their users why they churn.
WTF.
Watchwork makes it easy for you to get instant feedback by churned users and act & iterate quickly based on their needs through smart cancellation surveys.
Launched in
API
,
User Experience
,
Tech
by
Watchwork
About this launch
Watchwork by
Watchwork
was hunted by
Gabriel Böker
in
API
,
User Experience
,
Tech
. Made by
Gabriel Böker
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
Watchwork
is not rated yet. This is Watchwork's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#15
Weekly rank
#42
